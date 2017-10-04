× Poll: Do you think body armor should be part of uniforms for all emergency personnel?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A recent incident has some questioning whether or not emergency personnel should be wearing protective body armor as a part of their uniforms.

In April 2017, Dani Kamenar, a paramedic with Community LifeTeam, was assaulted by a patient during a transport while 32 weeks pregnant.

At the time, Kamenar was wearing body armor as a part of her uniform.

Following the assault, Kamenar was hospitalized for a partial placenta abruption from the blow to her stomach. Her daughter was born four weeks early, but was luckily healthy.

However, Kamenar believes that the body armor she was wearing absorbed most of the blow from the patient and prevented additional damage to her baby.

Today, a press conference will be held at the Community LifeTeam headquarters in Harrisburg to discuss the pros of wearing body armor as a part of the uniform. FOX43’s Caitlin Sinett will have more on FOX43 News First at 4 and 5.

Our question is, do you think body armor should be part of uniforms for all emergency personnel?