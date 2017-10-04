Recall: Ground beef may be contaminated with E. coli

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2017 – Clair D. Thompson & Sons, Inc., a Jersey Shore, Pa. establishment, is recalling approximately 700 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The ground beef items were produced and packaged on Sept. 27 – 28, 2017 and Oct. 2, 2017. The following products are subject to recall: 5-lb. plastic bags of “Thompson’s GROUND BEEF.”

10-lb. plastic bags of “Thompson’s GROUND BEEF.” The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 9681” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutions in New York and Pennsylvania. The problem was discovered on Oct. 2, 2017 when the firm notified FSIS that the firm’s sample of ground beef had tested positive for E. coli O157:H7 by a third party lab. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately. FSIS and the company are concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify theircustomers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls. FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume ground beef that has been cooked to a temperature of 160° F. The only way to confirm that ground beef is cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature (for more information see: http://1.usa.gov/1cDxcDQ). Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Clark Thompson, HACCP coordinator, at (570) 398-1880. Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem. Source: USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service