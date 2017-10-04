Spring Grove man charged after stealing tens of thousands of dollars of precious metals

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old man faces charges after stealing property from a home in Spring Grove.

According to police, a resident living in the area of the 5000 block of Lehman Road discovered Tuesday that tens of thousands of dollars of precious metals had been taken.

The victim did a review of the disappearance of the property and determined that an acquaintance had taken the items over a months period of time, the release states. The suspect then admitted to the thefts.

David Smiley, of Spring Grove, is charged with burglary, theft and receiving stolen property.

It was determined that Smiley took the property to local pawn shops in exchange for money, the release adds. Some of the property was recovered.

Officers also recovered a significant amount of property that Smiley purchased with the proceeds from the theft.

Smiley was arraigned and taken to the York County Prisoner Intake facility.