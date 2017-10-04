Suspicious mind lands Yorkana man in hot water

YORKANA, Pa. — State Police say a Yorkana man violated wiretapping laws when he spied on his girlfriend, whom he thought was cheating on him. Police were called to 51 East Main Street in Yorkana on September 17th for a reported domestic disturbance. When they spoke with Todd Wendall Fitz, he told them he’d become suspicious of his girlfriend after she came home from work a few weeks ago “all dressed up.” According to court documents, Fitz said he noticed her acting differently and that something felt different between them when they were intimate. Fitz suspected another man was in the picture.

To catch her, Fitz employed a Guardzilla video recorder, which he already owned, and bought other recording equipment. The victim told police she found a tape recorder stuffed in sofa cushions in the living room of their apartment. She then noticed the lights on the camera, which was set up below the television on the TV stand. She said she tried to tell Fitz she was not cheating on him, but she couldn’t convince him. She says she never gave Fitz permission to record her within her residence.

Fitz is charged with interception, disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication and possession of telecommunication interception devices.