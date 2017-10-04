Warmer Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

WARM AND DRY CONDITIONS: The warm stretch continues for Central PA through the end of the week. It’s milder to start Thursday, with some patchy areas of fog and haze. Expect morning low temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Plenty of sunshine continues for Wednesday afternoon, with mainly sunny skies and just a few afternoon clouds. Readings are in the upper 70s and pushing the 80 degree mark by this point as the dry stretch continues. Clouds begin to build close to sunset, leading to partly clear skies through the overnight period. It’s another milder night, with lows in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. A few hazy spots are possible near daybreak. Thursday brings a mixture of sunshine and clouds, and quite the warm day as the pattern begins to break down. An approaching front brings the chance for an isolated shower, but most should stay dry. Readings hover near 80 degrees once again. Humidity levels increase too, bringing a return to the sticky feel.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Fortunately, it does appear there are some rain chances trying to sneak in for the upcoming weekend. There’s a decent chance for a few showers Friday, and then again on Sunday. In the meantime, Saturday features a good amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Temperatures remain above average Saturday, in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Shower chances on Sunday could keep temperatures out of the 80s for most of the region.

NEXT WEEK: The chance for showers continues into early next week. Monday looks even cloudier, with a decent chance for widespread rain showers through a good chunk of the day. Temperatures are still on the mild side, and it’s a bit humid too. Readings are in the 70s. Tuesday still brings the chance for some showers. Readings should remain above average for this time in October.

Have a great Wednesday!