Woman charged after 27 dogs, pet bird found in residence deemed unfit for human occupancy

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A Palmyra woman was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into an incident in which police found 27 dogs and a pet bird in a residence.

Palmyra Police responded to the 100 block of South Harrison Street on July 15. They discovered that the conditions in the home were unfit for human occupancy, according to the police release.

Shannon Fies, 37, is charged with 28 counts of cruelty to animals, 27 counts of application for dog licenses and rabies vaccination requirements, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, simple assault and requirements for dog kennels.

She was transported to Lebanon County Central Booking and was arraigned.

Unsecured bail was set at $25,000.