Woman launches #WOLFEpack T-shirt fundraiser for Wolfe family

SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - Alisha Smith says she does not know the Wolfe family personally, but felt compelled to act after hearing that Bill Wolfe, a Shippensburg father and youth sports coach, was killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

After recently taking up t-shirt making as a hobby, Smith thought it would be a good idea to let her hobby be used for good. She is making T-shirts emblazoned with the #WOLFEpack hashtag to be sold, with the profits directly benefiting the Wolfe family.

"When I had heard that he had passed, I was just feeling very helpless, like 'Okay, now what what do we do to support this family,'" Smith said. "I am a mom, I have four children and I just kept feeling like 'What would I do if I were her right now.'"

In the first day of raising funds, Smith says she has received more than 250 orders, mostly from the Shippensburg area, but some from out-of-state as well.

The shirts are offered at $15 for children's sizes and $20 for adult sizes. The order form can be found at the link here.

"I think what's really cool is that it's just really bringing everyone together, and it's not a huge investment, but when it all comes together, it will really make a big difference," Smith said.

The goal is for the shirts to be worn at future community events like sports to "white out" the stands, and also have people buying them share a photo of them wearing the shirt, no matter where they are in the world, Smith said.