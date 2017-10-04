York woman accused of slashing man with razor blade during argument

YORK — A 34-year-old York woman is accused of slashing a man with a razor blade during an argument at her home, according to York City police.

Sharonda Gilchrist, of the 900 block of W. Princess Street, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the incident, which occurred at 3:38 p.m. on September 20.

Police say they were dispatched to a home on the 900 block of W. Princess St. for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they encountered Gilchrist, who walked toward them and yelled “He choked me and all I did was push him back,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim told police that Gilchrist began arguing with him when he returned from work. During the argument, he said, Gilchrist became angry, grabbed a white razor blade, and slashed him twice on the right shoulder. He emphatically denied pushing or choking Gilchrist.

Police observed a gaping wound on the back of the victim’s shoulder, the arrest affidavit states.

Gilchrist told police that she was arguing with the victim when he grabbed her by the throat and began choking her. She said she pushed him to free herself. She denied having a razor blade and said the victim must have cut himself on something on the wall of the bathroom.

Police said Gilchrist’s neck did not show any bruising or other signs of choking, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers checked the bathroom in the home and did not find anything that could have cut the victim, the arrest affidavit says. Gilchrist was then taken into custody.