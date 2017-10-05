Archbald man taken into custody after having a gun, large amount of ammunition at Marywood University

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa.-- An Archbald man was taken into custody after having a gun and a large amount of ammunition in his car on Marywood University's campus on Wednesday.

Alex Barkowski, 28, was taken into custody and arraigned on charges of terroristic threats, possessing unlawful body armor, and simple assault, according to WNEP.

On Wednesday afternoon, police responded to reports of an armed man on campus.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney said police found Barowski in a commuter parking lot on Marywood's campus.

Investigators said it happened around 4 p.m. when a student told school officials that Barowski showed him a pistol in his waistband and that he had said he was fed up with students on campus, and he was depressed and taking a lot of medication.

The district attorney says inside Barowski's car, police found a bulletproof vest, a disassembled assault rifle, and 200 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators say no one was hurt in the incident.

Investigators say Barowski is a student at Marywood, and he told police he is a member of the National Guard and has a permit to carry firearms.