Bike-sharing service launches

HARRISBURG, PA. - Officials in the state capitol have launched a new bike-sharing service. The bike-sharing company Zagster set up nine stations throughout Harrisburg, where people can rent bikes. There is a fee to use the bicycles. However, 93% of the money raised will benefit local youth.

"This is going to be a great attraction for our residents, a great attraction for visitors and it's another means of transportation," said Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste.

Cyclists can rent a bike for as little as $2 an hour.