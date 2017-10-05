× Cam Newton apologizes: ‘Don’t be like me, be better than me.’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton issued an apology Thursday night for the answer he gave to a question asked by Jourdan Rodrigue, a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer.

On Wednesday, Rodrigue asked Newton if he enjoyed watching the physicality of the routes run by wideout Devin Funchess.

Newton responded, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny.”

Rodrigue later tweeted her dismay with Newton’s answer.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

A number of organizations issued statements condeming Newton’s comments.

The quarterback’s apology video was posted to his official Twitter account.

“If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you. … What I did was extremely unacceptable. I’m a father to two beautiful daughters and at their age I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be.”

He later concluded, “Don’t be like me, be better than me. To the reporters, to the journalists, to the moms — super moms — to the daughters, sisters and the women all around the world, I sincerely apologize and hope that you can find the kindness in your heart to forgive me.”

Watch Newton’s full apology below: