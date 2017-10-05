Charges dropped against East Hempfield Township police officer accused of breaking into ex’s home

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — The charges against an East Hempfield Township police officer accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home last month in Union County have been dropped, according to court documents.

Luke W. Murray, 28, of Ephrata, was facing charges of burglary, disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal trespass in the incident, which occurred on September 22.

Those charges were withdrawn at a preliminary hearing held Tuesday, according to court documents.

According to a police report of the incident, Murray allegedly used a ladder to enter the home of his estranged girlfriend, who had been trying to end the relationship for five months and had cancelled a planned lunch meeting earlier in the day.

The arrest affidavit said Murray used the ladder to gain entry to the woman’s home in White Deer Township. Once he was inside, he tried unsuccessfully to enter the victim’s bedroom, then went downstairs after the woman fled to a different room.

Murray then exited the home, removed the ladder he used to enter, and went back inside.

At that point, the victim realized it was Murray who was attempting to break in.

Murray allegedly fled the scene before police arrived, but came back after police summoned him.

He was then arrested, according to the affidavit.

Murray is a 15-year veteran of the East Hempfield Township police department and has been on paid administrative leave since being charged.