Elizabethtown man charged with causing his infant son’s leg fracture

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An Elizabethtown man is charged with causing his infant son’s leg fracture.

Michael Allen Minnick, 23, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor endangering welfare of a child regarding the March 29 incident on Snyder Avenue.

Elizabethtown police Lt. Shane Deardorff filed charges Tuesday, which were approved by Assistant District Attorney Karen Mansfield.

District Judge Jayne Duncan set bail at $75,000 unsecured, meaning Minnick is free until his next court appearance, a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

Minnick told investigators he heard a “popping sound” from the 3-week-old boy’s leg as he was changing a diaper on March 29.

Doctors opined the injury was caused by a “large amount of force,” consistent with non-accidental abuse.

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office