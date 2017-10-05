FS1 personality Colin Cowherd calls Philadelphia the “dumbest sports city in America”

FS1 personality Colin Cowherd posted a video from his show “The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd” on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The segment centered around the sports culture of Philadelphia, and Cowherd touched on a number of topics.

He started off talking about how the Philadelphia Eagles fired coach Andy Reid after the 2012 season.

Cowherd says that no coach in 20 years has won as many games with an “average to below-average quarterbacks”, referencing former Eagles’ QB Donovan McNabb.

Cowherd backs up his claim stating that McNabb had a 59% completion percentage and an 85 passer rating.

McNabb, who led the Eagles to five straight NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl appearance, threw for 234 TDs and rushed for nearly 3500 yards and 29 TDs in his career while going to the Pro Bowl six times.

Cowherd then compares Reid to Hall-of-Fame coaches Tom Landry and Joe Gibbs, both who have won Super Bowls.

Then, Cowherd makes the jump to the Phillies, who fired manager Terry Francona after the 2000 season.

He says that Francona was “ran out of town” despite being the “best manager in baseball.”

At the time of Francona’s firing in 2000, he had led the Phillies for four seasons. In that time, he totaled a record of 285-363, good for a .439 winning percentage.

When Francona got his next job as the manager of the Boston Red Sox in 2004, he inherited a team that was fresh off an ALCS appearance, and had sluggers OF Manny Ramirez and DH David Ortiz in the middle of the lineup.

Cowherd next jumps to Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright, who he says fans have been “on Wright before he won that National Championship for years.”

In 2001, Wright was named the head basketball coach at Villanova.

For the first three seasons, he led the team to the NIT.

In 2004-2005, Wright led the Wildcats to the Sweet Sixteen, making real strides with the team.

The year after that, Wright followed that up by advancing to the Elite Eight.

However, a drop off occurred after that season.

In the 2006-2007 season, Wright’s team was bounced in the first round.

The team rebounded over the next two seasons, making the Sweet Sixteen and Final Four in consecutive years.

The next four seasons were mediocre, as the Wildcats lost in the second round three times, the first round twice, and even failed to make the tournament during the 2011-2012 season.

Finally, Wright and the Wildcats broke through with a National Championship in 2015-2016 season.

However, during Wright’s tenure, the team has been widely considered the best college basketball team in Philadelphia, leading to high expectations.

Cowherd gets a few last blows in, when he says that Philadelphia used to be the nation’s capital but “probably blew that too,” and that “Philly fans are so dopey, maybe they don’t like the word read or don’t like to read.”

As you can imagine, the fans had a field day with Cowherd on social media.

Cowherd chose to respond to a few, in a way only he could.

Below, you can view the post that set Twitter on fire: