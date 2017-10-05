Harrisburg man arrested on child pornography charges

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A 38-year-old Harrisburg man was arrested on child pornography charges Tuesday by Lower Paxton Township police.

Edward Kyle McDermott, of the 4300 block of Long Drive, is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of children/possession of child pornography. He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William Wenner and detained at Dauphin County Prison on $125,000 bail.

Police say they are still investigating electronic devices found in McDermott’s possession.