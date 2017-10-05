Here’s when your city, town or township is having its Trick-or-Treat night
A list of trick-or-treat nights in Central Pennsylvania has been compiled!
If you see your trick-or-treat night missing from the list, email us at news@fox43.com so we can add it.
Adams County
Oxford Township: Oct. 31
Cumberland County
Carlisle: Oct. 31
Camp Hill: Oct. 31
East Pennsboro Township: Oct. 31
Lemoyne: Oct. 31
Mechanicsburg: Oct. 26
New Cumberland: Oct. 26
Newville: Oct. 31
Dauphin County
Derry Township: Oct. 26
East Hanover Township: Oct. 26
Elizabethville: Oct. 31
Hummelstown: Oct. 26
Lower Paxton Township: Oct. 26
Middletown: Oct. 26
Paxtang: Oct. 26
Susquehanna Township: Oct. 26
Swatara Township: Oct. 26
Wiconisco Township: Oct. 26
Lancaster County
All cities and townships: Oct. 31
Lebanon County
Annville: Oct. 31
Jonestown: Oct. 31
Palmyra: Oct. 31
North Londonderry Township: Oct. 31
South Londonderry Township: Oct. 31
York County
Carroll Township: Oct: 26
Dillsburg: Oct. 26
East Manchester Township: Oct. 31
Fairview Township: Oct. 26
Hanover: Oct. 24
Jacobus: Oct. 31
Lewisberry: Oct. 26
Manchester Borough: Oct. 31
Mount Wolf: Oct. 31
Newberry Township: Oct. 26
Penn Township: Oct. 24
Red Lion: Oct. 31
Spring Grove: Oct. 31
Springettsbury Township: Oct. 31
West York: Oct. 31
York Township: Oct. 31