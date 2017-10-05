× Here’s when your city, town or township is having its Trick-or-Treat night

A list of trick-or-treat nights in Central Pennsylvania has been compiled!

If you see your trick-or-treat night missing from the list, email us at news@fox43.com so we can add it.

Adams County

Oxford Township: Oct. 31

Cumberland County

Carlisle: Oct. 31

Camp Hill: Oct. 31

East Pennsboro Township: Oct. 31

Lemoyne: Oct. 31

Mechanicsburg: Oct. 26

New Cumberland: Oct. 26

Newville: Oct. 31

Dauphin County

Derry Township: Oct. 26

East Hanover Township: Oct. 26

Elizabethville: Oct. 31

Hummelstown: Oct. 26

Lower Paxton Township: Oct. 26

Middletown: Oct. 26

Paxtang: Oct. 26

Susquehanna Township: Oct. 26

Swatara Township: Oct. 26

Wiconisco Township: Oct. 26

Lancaster County

All cities and townships: Oct. 31

Lebanon County

Annville: Oct. 31

Jonestown: Oct. 31

Palmyra: Oct. 31

North Londonderry Township: Oct. 31

South Londonderry Township: Oct. 31

York County

Carroll Township: Oct: 26

Dillsburg: Oct. 26

East Manchester Township: Oct. 31

Fairview Township: Oct. 26

Hanover: Oct. 24

Jacobus: Oct. 31

Lewisberry: Oct. 26

Manchester Borough: Oct. 31

Mount Wolf: Oct. 31

Newberry Township: Oct. 26

Penn Township: Oct. 24

Red Lion: Oct. 31

Spring Grove: Oct. 31

Springettsbury Township: Oct. 31

West York: Oct. 31

York Township: Oct. 31