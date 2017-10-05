× Homeowners should consider checking their heating systems this fall

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It will soon be time to turn on the heat in our homes!

However, it may prove fruitful to have your heating system checked before putting it to use this year.

In fact, Lancaster Plumbing and Heating recommends having an HVAC service technician check your system annually, especially if it’s 7 years old.

Larry Gassert, the Sales Manager at Lancaster Plumbing and Heating, stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to offer more on the subject as well as to show off some products the company has that may benefit you.