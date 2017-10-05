Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PETERSBURG, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- The 'Just Between Friends' kids consignment event kicks off in Lancaster County on Thursday.

Families will be able to save money on children's clothing, toys, accessories and much more. It will be held at Lanco Fieldhouse in East Petersburg.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Some items will be sold for half-price on Saturday.

