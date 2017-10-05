Man accused of crashing two vehicles he stole at knifepoint

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 31-year-old man faces charges after holding two women at knifepoint, stealing their vehicles and eventually crashing both of them.

Around 9:30 a.m. today, York Area Regional Police responded to a carjacking that occurred in a parking lot of a store along Leader Heights Road.

Police say the suspect displayed a knife to the owner of the vehicle while she was seated in the driver’s seat and told her to move over to the passenger seat. The woman did as she was told but fled through the passenger side of the vehicle while the man was distracted.

The suspect, identified as Roy Worrall, left the area and crashed in Glen Rock. He then exited the vehicle and stole another one at knifepoint — the driver of this vehicle was in the passenger seat, the release says. A police pursuit was then initiated — during the chase, Worrall let the woman out of the vehicle and later crashed while he attempted to negotiate a curve, the release adds.

Worrall, who had several outstanding warrants and previous charges, will be charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property and criminal attempt to commit kidnapping.

Southern Regional Police, York Area Regional Police and Pennsylvania State Police were all involved in the pursuit.