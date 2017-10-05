Man charged after resisting arrest following Dallastown hit-and-run

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man faces charges after he resisted arrest following a hit-and-run in Dallastown.

On Sunday around 7:07 p.m., York Area Regional Police was dispatched after a caller — the victim of the incident — told them that a white pickup drove off after it struck his vehicle on South Pleasant Avenue. During the call, the victim gave police the truck’s license plate number.

As police were driving to the caller’s location, near South Pleasant Avenue and Ironstone Road, an officer saw a white pickup truck sitting in a parking lot on the same street, but just south of Blymire Road, the release says. The officer pulled into the lot, at approximately 7:48 p.m., activated her emergency lights and approached the truck.

According to the release, she saw a man slumped over sitting in the drivers seat with the vehicle still running. The officer then opened the door and reached in to turn the truck off — she observed an opened can of Miller Lite in the center console and could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the man. At that point the man, identified as Brandon Black, began to wake up.

The 32-year-old Black was asked to exit the vehicle — he did so — and was then placed in handcuffs.

As the two were walking to the police vehicle, the man began to pull away, the release adds. After being forced in the back seat by two officers, Black screamed obscene language and kicked the back seat window several times.

The victim arrived at the officers’ location and told them that Black was driving very close to them on Log Road and was swerving in an attempt to go around. The release says the victim stopped at a stop sign and stayed there to let Black go around but he did not. Once they were on South Pleasant Avenue, the victim pulled over — at that point, Black stopped right behind the vehicle. The man then backed his truck up and “gunned it,” striking the back of the victim’s vehicle. As the victim was getting out the vehicle to check on the damage, Black backed up a second time and tried to pass him. The victim stated that his hand was struck by Black’s passenger side mirror.

Black faces nine charges, some include: driving under the influence, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, accidents involving damaged to an attended vehicle and disorderly conduct.