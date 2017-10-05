McMurray man accused of leaving threatening voicemails to Upper Allen Township business

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP — A 74-year-old McMurray man is charged with terroristic threats and harassment after allegedly leaving several threatening voicemails to a business in Upper Allen Township, according to police.

Robert Oravetz, of the 100 block of Canterbury Lane, allegedly threatened violence in the voicemails, which were left during the week of June 26, police say. Oravetz was acting as a subcontractor for the business at the time, according to police.

Oravitz was arrested on August 22, and a preliminary hearing was held on September 25. The charges were bound over to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, police say.