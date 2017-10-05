MLB Wild Card Games recaps & postseason schedule

The MLB Postseason is underway, and both Wild Card games were wild.

Here is a recap of the games and the schedule as the postseason moves forward:

AL WILD CARD GAME – Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees

The Twins got off to a hot start, as leadoff hitter 2B Brian Dozier hit a home run to begin the game. Three batters later, OF Eddie Rosario hit a 2-run-home run to give the Twins a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

After allowing two more men to reach base, the Yankees lifted starting pitcher Luis Severino after he got only one out in the game.

However, the Yankees responded, as SS Didi Gregorious tied the game with a 3-run-home run in the bottom of the first inning.

The Twins would only be able to manage one more run the rest of the way, as the Yankees added five more runs, including an OF Aaron Judge home run.

Relief pitcher David Robertson gave the Yankees a career-high 3 1/3 innings pitched out of the pen to help solidify the 8-4 victory for the Yankees.

NL WILD CARD GAME – Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks scored early and often as they were in control throughout the game against the Rockies.

1B Paul Goldschmidt hit a 3-run-home run in the first inning to give Arizona a 3-0 lead. After adding another tally in the second inning, 2B Daniel Descalso hit a 2-run-home run to give the team a 6-0 lead in the third inning.

This was another bullpen-dominated game, with Diamondbacks P Robbie Ray providing a key 2 1/3 innings of relief to help the team secure a 11-8 victory.

MLB Postseason Schedule

The Yankees will now face the Cleveland Indians in the ALDS beginning tonight at 7:30 p.m.

The other half of the American League playoffs will see the Boston Red Sox battle the Houston Astros. Game One of that series begins tonight a 4:30 p.m.

Arizona will move on to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ALDS on Friday night at 10:30 p.m.

The defending World Champion Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

The MLB Postseason will return to FOX43 next weekend, as the ALCS will begin on Friday, October 13. FOX43 will also have World Series coverage as well.

Below is the schedule for the remaining postseason games, including a broadcast schedule for FOX43: