New Holland man charged after threatening to burn his house down during disturbance

NEW HOLLAND, Lancaster County — A 23-year-old New Holland man is facing charges of reckless endangerment and resisting arrest following an incident at his home on the 100 block of North Custer Avenue Wednesday night.

Adam Helman, 23, is charged with four counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of resisting arrest for the incident, which occurred around 10:50 p.m. Police say they were called to Helman’s residence for a disturbance. During the investigation, they were told Helman, who had fled prior to the officers’ arrival, had allegedly tried to set the carpet in his house on fire, while stating he wanted to burn the house down.

Helman was found walking on West Conestoga Street, police say. He was allegedly holding a large butcher knife, and refused commands to drop it. Police used a Taser to subdue Helman, who allegedly fought with police prior to his arrest.

Helman was taken into custody and transported to Ephrata Community Hospital for treatment after his arrest. He was later committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail after his arraignment on charges from the incident and from another outstanding bench warrant.