Police identify Lititz man killed in Ephrata Wednesday in crash involving tractor trailer

EPHRATA — Police have identified the 64-year-old man killed in a vehicle accident with entrapment Wednesday morning on the 300 block of South Reading Road in Ephrata.

Ernest T. Capizzi, of Lititz, was killed in the crash, police say. He was driving north on South Reading Road in a Toyota sedan when his vehicle was struck from behind by a tractor trailer truck driven by Wayne Michael Sauder, 24, of Denver.

Capizzi died at Wellspan-Ephrata hospital. Sauder was uninjured, police say.

The accident is still under investigation, according to police. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Officer Davis at 717-738-9200 ext. 262.