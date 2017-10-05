Police seek man who robbed 2 Harrisburg-area banks

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who robbed two banks on Thursday.

The suspect entered Citizen’s Bank on the 5900 block of Allentown Boulevard in Lower Paxton Township and another bank on the 2300 block of Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township.

In both situations, the man demanded money from the teller and fled with an undisclosed amount.

Susquehanna Township Police say he left in a red SUV, possibly a Dodge, following the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact:

Lower Paxton Township Police Department – 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here

Susquehanna Township Police Department – Detective Meier at 717-909-9246 or by email smeier@susquehannatwp.com