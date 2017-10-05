× Seven previously deported aliens indicted by a federal grand jury with illegal re-entry after being found in Central Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Seven previously deported aliens were indicted by a federal grand jury with illegal re-entry.

United States Attorney Bruce Brandler charged the following:

Jose Alvarez-Lemus, 37, was previously deported from the United States to Honduras in June 2008. He allegedly illegally re-entered the U.S. sometime after that date and was found in Cumberland County.

Placido Hernandez-Hernandez, 47, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in September 1997. He allegedly illegally re-entered the U.S. sometime after that date and was found in York County.

Sulpicio Bello-Guerrero, 64, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in December 2008. He allegedly illegally re-entered the U.S. sometime after that date and was found in York County.

Calixto Roblero-Ortiz, 34, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in May 2010. He allegedly illegally re-entered the U.S. sometime after that date and was found in Dauphin County.

Sigifredo Sandoval-Arteaga, 43, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico in August 2013. He allegedly illegally re-entered the U.S. sometime after that date and was found in York County.

Wilmar Renoj-Chan, 40, was previously deported from the United States to Guatemala in April 2011. He allegedly illegally re-entered the U.S. sometime after that date and was found in Franklin County.

Under federal law, the above individuals face a maximum penalty of two years of imprisonment, supervised release after imprisonment and a fine.

Luis Saldana-Figueroa, 33, was previously deported from the United States to Mexico on three occasions, including March 2011, September 2013 and January 2014. He allegedly illegally re-entered the U.S. sometime after January 2014 and was found in Dauphin County.

Due to Saldana-Figueroa’s previous conviction, under federal law he faces a maximum penalty of ten years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release and a fine.