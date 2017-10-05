Two Lebanon men charged in Sept. 25 home invasion, homicide

LEBANON — Two Lebanon men have been charged in a home invasion robbery and homicide that occurred on September 25 on the 700 block of Mifflin Street.

Scott Kirchner II, 26, and Charles Holloway, 32, are charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, robbery, burglary and aggravated assault in the killing of Joseph Blanco, 54. Blanco and his wife, Trudy, were both shot in the robbery. Trudy Blanco survived a gunshot wound to her leg.

Another person, Tracy Kline, 53, was struck in the head with a blunt object, believed to be a handgun, during the attack.

Kirchner and Holloway were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Thomas Capello on Wednesday. They are both being held without bail in the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.