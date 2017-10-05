Under Pressure: Cam Newton’s sexist comment toward female reporter lands him in hot water

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stirred up controversy Wednesday after saying it was “funny to hear a female” ask about receiving routes during a press conference, according to reports from ESPN and other media outlets.

Jourdan Rodrigue, a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton a question about wideout Devin Funchess, wondering whether Newton got enjoyment out of the way Funchess has embraced the physicality of the routes.

Newton responded, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny.”

Rodrigue later tweeted her dismay with Newton’s answer, and said that her conversation with the Panthers quarterback after the press conference did not smooth things over.

I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes. I think it's my job. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

I spoke with him after and it was worse. I chose not to share, because I have an actual job to do today and one he will not keep me from. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 4, 2017

Panthers director of communications Steven Drummond later said in a statement that Newton and Rodrigue spoke after the press conference and that Newton “expressed regret for using those words,” but Rodrigue said Newton never apologized.

“This afternoon, I did my job as an NFL beat writer and asked Cam Newton a question about one of his receivers,” she said in a statement. “I was dismayed by his response, which not only belittled me but countless other women before me and beside me who work in similar jobs. I sought Mr. Newton out as he left the locker room a few minutes later. He did not apologize for his comments.”

According to a Charlotte Observer report, Rodrigue asked Newton afterward whether he thought a woman couldn’t understand receiver routes.

“Newton said she wasn’t really seeing specific routes when watching the game, she was just seeing if somebody was open,” the Observer reported. “She argued that he didn’t know what she saw nor how hard she had studied football, and that maybe the two of them needed to have a deeper conversation.

“Newton said that maybe he should have said it was funny to hear ‘reporters’ talk about routes and that, if she actually did know about them, then she knew more than most reporters,” according to the Observer. “Then he gestured toward the locker room, still filled with her colleagues.”

According to ESPN, the NFL released a statement that read, in part, “the comments are just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists. They do not reflect the thinking of the league.”

The Association for Women in Sports Media said in a statement that it “is very discouraged by Cam Newton’s disrespectful remarks and actions directed to a female reporter during today’s Carolina Panthers media conference. As a watchdog group, AWSM demands fair treatment and positive workplace environments for women working in sports media.”

The Pro Football Writers of America also condemned Newton’s comments, saying in a statement that he “crossed the line.”