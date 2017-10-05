VisionCorps invests in electronic smart glasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- VisionCorps now has new tools to help people with severe visual impairments. Thanks to grant money and donations, the foundation was able to purchase four pairs of electronic glasses.

VisionCorps demonstrated how the devices work on Thursday. The smart glasses help to magnify and clarify surfaces and objects for people who wear them, replacing old-fashioned magnification tools, like large-print.

"It's kind of like a computer they can wear to magnify their surroundings, as they're reading, computer, television, all sorts of things," said Vice President and Chief Development Officer Megan Tomsheck. "It's a real game-changer for people with low vision."

VisionCorps clients can test the smart glasses that the foundation now has to decide whether or not they want to purchase a pair.