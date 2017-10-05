Warm again Thursday with a couple showers, and more rain chances are ahead!

SHOWER CHANCES RETURN: The warm stretch continues for Central PA through the end of the week. It’s another milder start to the morning on Thursday, with lows beginning in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees. A few hazy spots are possible near daybreak, but widespread fog is not likely. The rest of Thursday brings a mixture of clouds and sunshine, and quite the warm day again as the pattern begins to break down. An approaching front brings the chance for a few isolated showers, but many stay dry. Readings hover near 80 degrees once again. Humidity levels increase too, bringing a return to the sticky feel that lasts through the rest of the forecast period. The overnight period is mostly cloudy once the shower chance subsides during early evening. Overnight lows are in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

WEEKEND RAIN CHANCES: Fortunately, it does appear rain chances continue for portions of the upcoming weekend. There’s a decent chance for a few showers Friday, and then again on Sunday. In the meantime, Saturday features a good amount of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Temperatures remain above average Saturday, in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Shower chances on Sunday could keep temperatures out of the 80s for most of the region depending on the exact timing and any possible breaks of sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: The chance for showers continues into early next week. Monday looks even cloudier, with a decent chance for widespread rain showers through a good chunk of the day. Temperatures are still on the mild side, and it’s a bit humid too. Readings are in the 70s. Tuesday still brings the chance for some showers. Readings should remain above average for this time in October. Wednesday appears drier with breezy conditions. Expect temperatures in the 70s.

Have a great Thursday!