2 men charged in 2015 killing of a Lancaster man

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men have been charged – after a recent presentment to a Lancaster County grand jury – in the 2015 killing of a Lancaster man.

Lancaster City Police on Thursday filed homicide and conspiracy charges against Niziere J. Dean, 21, and Kyaire Thompson-Brown, 18, regarding the shooting death of 30-year-old Edward Cameron.

Dean has been incarcerated on an unrelated charge. Thompson-Brown was arrested Thursday in East Lampeter Township and is at Lancaster County Prison.

Cameron sustained 13 gunshots when three people – Dean, Thompson-Brown and a third man who is deceased – opened fire Sept. 7, 2015, in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street.

The charges were filed after First Assistant District Attorney Christopher P. Larsen presented testimony to an investigative grand jury, beginning in July.

“These arrests are a testament to the value of the grand jury and the police who never stopped working on this case,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said Friday. “We filed charges against the killers who targeted and gunned down their victim in a public street in a shockingly bold and premeditated assassination.”

The grand jury – which has subpoena power, but not indictment ability – began hearing cases in Lancaster County Court in March and is empaneled until next year.

“The grand jury gives us added tools and leverage to solve cases we otherwise could not, and the panel has been working extremely hard on this and other very serious cases,” Stedman said.

During the presentment over Cameron’s death, Larsen called to testify individuals who previously would not provide information to investigators or take the witness stand.

A comprehensive investigation by Lancaster city police revealed a feud between multiple individuals, starting at the Rainmaker’s Club at 700 East Chestnut St., preceded the shooting.

Individuals told police Cameron was standing in the 600 block of East Mifflin Street when three vehicles pulled onto the block.

Three men got out of vehicles shot Cameron at close range.

Police determined: Dean fired a 9mm pistol; Thompson-Brown fired a .22-caliber pistol; and Rahdir Maxton fired a .45-caliber pistol.

Shell casings of those calibers were recovered at the scene.

Rahdir Maxton was killed two days later. Victor Tirado has been charged with fatally shooting Maxton.

Thompson-Brown, 16 at the time of Cameron’s killing, is charged as an adult because a deadly weapon was involved.

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office