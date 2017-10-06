× Ambulance involved in crash after EMT suffers medical emergency while driving in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An Ephrata Community Ambulance was involved in a crash after the driver of the vehicle had a medical emergency.

On October 6 at 1:38 a.m., an ambulance responded to a medical emergency in the first block of Akron Road in Ephrata Borough.

After the patient was loaded into the ambulance, on the of the EMTs suffered a medical emergency while driving the ambulance away from the patient’s house.

The ambulance struck a parked Subaru station wagon which was pushed into a parked Ford SUV which was then pushed into a house.

The house sustained some damage to an exterior wall.

No one was injured in the incident, while the patient and driver of the ambulance treated at the hospital.