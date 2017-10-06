× Carlisle Law Firm a victim of theft by deception

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle Law Firm is the victim of a theft by deception that occurred late last month.

The firm wrote a check to the sellers of a property for $49,986.50 for closing costs.

However, the firm received an email that was apparently from the sellers asking for the money to be wire transferred instead of depositing the check.

The firm stopped the payment on the check and wired the money to a Bank of America account that was given in an email.

The next day, the firm was contacted by the sellers in reference to the check being cancelled.

The sellers told the firm that they did not request the money to be wired and that the email address provided was not their own.