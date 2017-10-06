× Department of Defense identifies 3 soldiers killed Wednesday in Niger

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Defense has released the names of the three soldiers killed Wednesday in a joint mission with Nigerien forces.

Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 34, of Puyallup, Washington, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro Ohio, and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia, were killed by hostile fire while on a recon patrol in southwest Niger, the Department of Defense says. All were part of the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

The incident is still under investigation, the Department of Defense says.