Department of Defense identifies 3 soldiers killed Wednesday in Niger

FORT BRAGG, NC - MAY 13: A sign shows Fort Bragg information May 13, 2004 in Fayettville, North Carolina. The 82d Airborne Division was assigned here in 1946, upon its return form Europe. In 1951, XVIII Airborne Corps was reactivated here and Fort Bragg became widely known as the "home of the airborne." Today Fort Bragg and neighboring Pope Air Force Base form one of the largest military complexes in the world. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Department of Defense has released the names of the three soldiers killed Wednesday in a joint mission with Nigerien forces.
Staff Sgt. Bryan C. Black, 34, of Puyallup, Washington, Staff Sgt. Jeremiah W. Johnson, 39, of Springboro Ohio, and Staff Sgt. Dustin M. Wright, 29, of Lyons, Georgia, were killed by hostile fire while on a recon patrol in southwest Niger, the Department of Defense says. All were part of the 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
The incident is still under investigation, the Department of Defense says.
