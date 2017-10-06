× Former Adams County cemetery owner pleads guilty to theft by deception, cemetery violation charges

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — James Delaney, the former owner of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens cemetery, pleaded guilty to charges of theft by deception – false impression and violation of cemetery & funeral merchandise trust.

Charges against the 69-year-old Delaney were filed in July 2016 after he allegedly took money from customers who paid for funeral or burial items they never received.

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said at the time that the man defrauded nearly 700 people.

Delaney faces seven years in prison for the Theft By Deception charge, as well as one year for violating Pennsylvania’s Future Interment Law.