Former executive of a York County nonprofit accused of exposing genitalia, soliciting nude pictures

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The former Arc of York County executive director faces a slew of charges after expressing sexual interests in young girls to an undercover officer in a chat room.

George Harlow Flory, 66, is charged with five counts of unlawful contact with a minor, eight counts of child pornography and 13 counts of criminal use of a communication facility, online court documents show.

On five separate occasions in late-September, Flory — identified as “cutegrandad” and “cutegrandpa” on the chat room — spoke with a trio of decoy females identified as 12, 13 and 14 years old.

According to police, the Dover Township resident provided the decoy with a link that, when opened up, would show the viewer a webcam mounted in a fixed position toward his genitals, engaged in sexual dialogue, exposed his genitalia and masturbated and solicited nude photographs.

During the interactions, Flory provided one of the decoy’s with an email address, the affidavit says. The undercover officer then searched the IP address which led to a Commons Pleas judge issuing a search warrant for Comcast Cable business records. The records indicated that the IP address was assigned to Flory with an address in the 2000 block of Tara Lane in York, the affidavit adds.

The Arc of York County, a nonprofit organization for minors with intellectual disabilities, issued this statement on the alleged incident involving Flory:

The Arc of York County is deeply disturbed about the arrest earlier this week of its then Executive Director, George Harlow Flory, and the serious charges that have been made against him. Immediately upon learning of the matter, Mr. Flory was suspended without pay and denied access to the organization’s facilities.

A new, Acting Executive Director, Josh Leik, has been appointed in his place and the services provided by The Arc of York County are not affected. The safety of the individuals we serve and fulfillment of our mission to promote inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities remains our top priority.

Based upon on our understanding of the charges, the activity that Mr. Flory is accused of is alleged to have taken place at his home and in the Pittsburgh area, and not at any location associated with The Arc of York County.

Mr. Flory, like all employees of The Arc of York County, underwent several background checks, including a criminal history check, and child abuse clearance. As this remains an open investigation, we cannot release further information about Mr. Flory’s tenure at The Arc of York County. We will continue to cooperated fully with and aid the North Strabane Police Department and The Department of Homeland Security with their investigation.