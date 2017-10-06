× Harrisburg man recounts drug raid

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Harrisburg man who lives in South Allison Hill says he was caught off-guard as he heard police officers about to launch a drug raid.

The witness, who did not want to be shown or identified out of fear of retaliation, shared the video with FOX43 Friday afternoon, in which you can hear officers urging people not to come out of their homes as they enter a home on the 300 block of Hummel Street on Thursday afternoon.

“I was like, ‘What’s going on,’ because when this was all going down, I woke up to this, and they were on the bullhorn telling people to get in their houses and stuff like that,” the witness said.

Harrisburg police confirmed they seized undisclosed amounts of drugs and cash from the raid, and although you can see people in handcuffs in the video, no arrests were made.

Other neighbors approached by FOX43 did not wish to be interviewed for this story. The witness says he was pleased to see some action on the city’s part to fight drug trafficking.

“I didn’t really see anybody doing like anything fishy or anything like that, but I think that they did a good job with the sweep, they were really on point,” he said.

The neighborhood where the raid happened is in the area of a city-backed revitalization effort that got underway earlier this year, and it’s one the city hopes will ultimately bring more permanent homeowners back to the city.

Neighbors say to make progress, police are doing what they can to clean up the streets, but are hoping police can do more to keep neighborhood children safe and away from drugs.

“I try to keep my daughter in whether it’s daycare or an after school program, but if my kids aren’t safe, other people’s kids aren’t safe, when are they going to do something about that,” the witness said.