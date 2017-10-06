× Harrisburg teen accused of firing a gun into an occupied home

HARRISBURG — A 17-year-old Harrisburg teen will be charged as an adult after allegedly firing a handgun into a home Thursday afternoon, according to Harrisburg police.

Shaun Bullock, of the 1900 block of N. 5th Street, is charged with aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and other related charges from the incident, which happened at 3:48 p.m. on the first block of North Linden Street.

Police say they were summoned to a home in that area for the report of shots fired. The victim told police she was arriving home when she saw a suspect, whom she identified as Bullock, firing a handgun into her home. The victim said she hid until Bullock stopped firing, then ran into her home once he fled the scene.

The victim said her four children were in the home at the time of the shooting. One of them, a 3-month-old, was asleep in the front room. None of the children were injured, police say.

The victim told police the shooting might have stemmed from a fight at school between Bullock and her son earlier in the day.

Police recovered multiple shell casings from the scene.

At 1:20 this morning, officers attempted to stop a silver Saturn Vue that was registered to a person in Adams County. The vehicle refused to pull over, accelerated, and drove off in a reckless manner. The traffic stop was terminated by officers due to safety concerns, police say. Harrisburg Police were notified by the vehicle’s registered owner that no one had permission to operate the vehicle, and that some type of theft had occurred.

At 2:10 a.m., police observed the same vehicle at a gas station on N. 6th and Division streets. They pursued and stopped the vehicle on the 2600 block of Jefferson Street. Bullock was the driver, and two 19-year-old passengers were in the vehicle with him. Bullock was arrested without incident. The passengers did not have outstanding warrants, so they were released.

In addition to the aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges, Bullock was also charged with person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of firearm by a minor, criminal mischief, and five counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.