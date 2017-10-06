Hundreds of pipeline worker jobs up for grabs in Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- The Atlantic Sunrise Natural Gas Pipeline has drawn a lot of reaction from people in Central Pennsylvania, from protests in Lancaster and Lebanon counties, to encouragement from businesses that expect a boost in profits.

Now the pipeline is bringing hundreds of jobs to Pennsylvania, and officials are hosting a job fair in Harrisburg.

How you can be hired? Well, you do need your commercial driver's license. From there, pass a drug test, and be over 21, and then, you can be hired. Officials say the benefits are great, and there’s work for a few years to come.

Teamsters National Pipeline looks to hire nearly 400 people for the construction of the Atlantic Sunrise Pipeline over the next several years.

"Well, if you sign on you're going to be a union member, of course, so then, the union will help you find work in the future. There's going to be a lot of work in the next few years here," said Gilbert Kennedy, a pipeline trainer.

It's a union job, with the potential for good money, starting at nearly $30 an hour, plus money for health, wages, and pension.

"Qualification is CDL, Class A or B, must be 21 years of age, and must be able to pass a drug test and willing to travel," added Kennedy.

Officials encourage anyone to apply even those with a criminal background.

"Now, there's a great opportunity and a high demand for vocational people who have specialties in driving tractor trailers, plumbing, electrical work, pipe fitting," said Alfred Sloan, an Employment Specialist for Tri-County OIC.

The work week is Monday through Saturday, 10 hours a day. It’s an opportunity Charlene Wise couldn’t pass up- driving all the way from Illinois to apply.

"We took off from my farm, found somebody to man the horses, and took off and drove all night to get here. It matters that much to get this job. It's good work experience, and it's good pay. I've worked on a farm all my life, and I figure it can't be harder than that," said Wise.

If you are interested, Teamster workers will be out tomorrow at the Crown Plaza of Harrisburg-Hershey on 23 S. 2nd Street in Harrisburg, taking applications and talking to potential employees. If you cant make it, here's where you can apply.