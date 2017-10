× Inmate at Keystone Correctional Facility found to have 11 bags of heroin

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Contraband was found on an inmate at the Keystone Correctional Facility in West Hanover Township Friday.

The Pennsylvania State Police release states that Mark Thomas, 53, was in possession of 11 bags of heroin.

He is charged with contraband/controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.