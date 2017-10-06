× Man dies after accidentally shooting himself while trying to calm his son

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead after accidentally shooting himself while trying to calm his son, according to police.

The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on October 3 on West Second Street in Berwick.

According to WNEP, police say that Kenneth Morris of Nescopeck was reaching into his vehicle to calm his son when the revolver in his shoulder holster began to fall.

Morris attempted to catch the gun, and it went off, striking him in the stomach.

Morris was taken to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville where police say he succumbed to the gunshot wound.