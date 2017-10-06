Man facing charges after threatening to “blow up” a school in Northern Pennsylvania.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa.-- A man is facing charges after threatening to "blow up" a school in Northern Pennsylvania.

Lawrence Stabler, 81, was arrested Thursday night after leaving a threatening message on the answering machine at Donald E. Shick Elementary School in Loyalsock Township.

Stabler, a veteran and former college professor, admitted to police that he had made the call, according to WNEP.

Stabler told police that he had been receiving threatening calls and accidentally called the school when he tried to call the number back.

Currently, Stabler is in Lycoming County jail on $25,000 bail.