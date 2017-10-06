× No. 4 Penn State at Northwestern: Here’s everything you need to know about the game

UNIVERSITY PARK — Coach James Franklin might not like it, but anyone with access to a Penn State football schedule and a calendar knows that a pair of mighty big games against Michigan and Ohio State are looming ahead later this month.

But before the No. 4 Nittany Lions can get to the meat of their schedule, they have one more trap game to overcome this weekend. Penn State gets back on the road for a Big Ten Conference clash with Northwestern Saturday at Ryan Field.

The game will kick off at noon on ABC television.

Northwestern is undefeated at home and took a 10-7 halftime lead against No. 10 Wisconsin before falling in its last game. The Wildcats also boast a modest two-game winning streak against Penn State, including a 23-20 victory in their last meeting, in 2015.

Here’s all you need to know about Saturday’s game:

No. 4 Penn State (5-0) at Northwestern (2-2)

KICKOFF: Noon

TV: ABC

BETTING LINE: Penn State is a 14-point favorite over the Wildcats

THE SERIES: Penn State has a 13-5 record against Northwestern since joining the Big Ten in 1993, but the Wildcats have won the last two meetings, the last win coming in 2015.

ABOUT PENN STATE: The fourth-ranked Nittany Lions have won four straight road games, 11 straight Big Ten games, and 13 regular-season games (Penn State lost to USC in the 2016 Rose Bowl). Last week, they dusted Indiana 45-14 to win their 11th straight game in Beaver Stadium.

Junior running back Saquon Barkley continued to make his case for Heisman Trophy consideration against the Hoosiers, returning the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to pad his all-purpose yardage stats. Barkley was held in check as a rusher, but had a hand in a second touchdown when he threw a scoring pass to wideout DaeSean Hamilton on a trick play. Barkely also made the highlight reel by snaring a one-handed catch in the first half. Barkley leads the nation in all-purpose yardage, averaging 147.6 per game.

Barkley is 51 yards shy of 1,000 career receiving yards. He would be the first Penn State player to have both 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards should he get that milestone. He is also 573 yards shy of becoming the second player in school history to total 5,000 career all-purpose yards.

Hamilton caught nine passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns against the Hoosiers. He shared the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week award for his output.

Quarterback Trace McSorley continues to standout in the Big Ten, as well, leading the conference in passing yards (1,352) and ranking among the conference and FBS leaders in passing touchdowns (12) and efficiency (156.4).

McSorley has thrown a touchdown pass in 20 consecutive games, dating to the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl, extending his school record. It is the third-longest active streak in FBS behind Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield (30) and Marshall’s Chase Litton (25).

McSorley’s 43 career touchdown passes are five short of the school record, tying him for third all-time with Daryll Clark. He is also just 262 yards short of reaching the 6,000-yard milestone in total yards, and 849 yards short of reaching 6,000 passing yards for his career.

The Penn State defense has been doing its part, averaging just 9.4 points allowed per game to rank third in FBS and No. 1 in the Big Ten. The unit has yet to allow a first quarter touchdown and most recently blanked Indiana in the second half.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN: The Wildcats are coached by Pat Fitzgerald, who is the second-longest tenured coach in the Big Ten with 12 seasons at the helm. A former player at Northwestern, Fitzgerald is already the all-time leader in wins at the school.

Fitzgerald has a 3-0 career record against Penn State coach James Franklin; in addition to Northwestern’s two straight victories over the Nittany Lions, the Wildcats knocked off Vanderbilt 23-13 in 2013, when Franklin was the head coach of the Commodores.

This year, Northwestern is 2-0 at home, and 0-2 on the road. The Wildcats posted wins over Nevada (31-20) and Bowling Green (49-7), while their losses have come against Duke (41-17) and No. 10 Wisconsin (33-24).

Quarterback Clayton Thorson leads the Big Ten with 22.8 completions per game. He is second only to Trace McSorley (270.4) in passing yards per game (265.3).

Senior running back Justin Jackson is second among active FBS players with 4,402 career rushing yards and fifth in rushing yards per game (104.8), just behind fourth-place Saquon Barkley (104.9). Jackson and Barkley are the leading active rushers in the Big Ten. Jackson ranks third in FBS among active players with 5,242 career all-purpose yards, while Barkely is 10th with 4,427 yards.

Quarterback Clayton Thorson completed a career-high 29 passes at No. 10 Wisconsin Saturday, and continues to ranks among the nation’s elite while moving up the Northwestern record book. Thorson nearly brought the Wildcats back from down 21 points with an impressive fourth quarter versus the Badgers, completing 12-of-18 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns in the final quarter after throwing for just 107 yards through the first three quarters.

Redshirt first-year linebacker Paddy Fisher has stepped right in for former Wildcat and current Indianapolis Colts linebacker Anthony Walker, Jr. Fisher had eight tackles — including one for loss — and his first career forced fumble at Wisconsin. Fisher has recorded at least seven tackles in each of his last three games and leads the team with 37 tackles.