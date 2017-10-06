× PA Department of Health reminds residents to get the flu vaccine

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reminding Pennsylvanians to get their flu vaccine before the end of the month.

According to health officials, it can take your body about two weeks to develop the antibodies to fight the flu and it is best to get the flu shot before flu season fully begins. The CDC recommends everyone six months or older gets the vaccine, especially those who are at a greater risk for flu-related complications such as older adults, pregnant women and young children.

In addition to getting the flu vaccine, health officials recommend taking several preventative steps regularly to protect yourself against illness. The CDC urges people to avoid contact with others who may be sick, make sure to cover your mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing, and also remember to wash your hands several times during the day.

To learn more about the flu and where you can get the flu vaccine, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website.