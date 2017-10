× Police searching for missing Perry County woman

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Watts Township woman.

Ashley Ansell, 34, of the first block of Twilight Lane, was last in communication with family and friends on the weekend of August 16-17.

Her social media profiles have been inactive as well.

Ansell was last known to be in Florida.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Newport.