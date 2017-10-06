× Police seeking man suspected of stealing refrigerator from Walmart

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — East Lampeter Township police are seeking help from the public in identifying man suspected of stealing a refrigerator from a Walmart on the 2000 block of Lincoln Highway East.

The incident occurred in July, but police were contacted Wednesday. The pictured suspect allegedly placed a boxed refrigerator in his cart and exited the store without paying for it. The same man is believed to have committed another retail theft on September 25, police say. In that case, he allegedly put a variety of merchandise in a shopping cart and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact East Lampter Township Police Officer Heistand at (717) 291-4676.