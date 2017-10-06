× President Trump will visit Hamburg, Berks County Wednesday

HAMBURG, Berks County — President Donald Trump will visit Hamburg Wednesday in an effort to raise support for his tax plan, the Allentown Morning-Call is reporting.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the visit during Friday’s press briefing. Additional details will be announced soon, she said.

It will be Trump’s third visit to Pennsylvania since taking office in January. He visited Philadelphia in late July, and the Harrisburg Farm Show Complex in April to mark his 100 days in office.

Trump and congressional Republicans are hoping to pass legislation to overhaul the tax code, calling for reductions in the rates paid by businesses and individuals, a larger standard deduction, and the elimination of the estate tax.