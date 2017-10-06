× Still feels like summer this weekend

WARM WEATHER: Check out this temperature trend: 60s last weekend, 70s earlier this week, and 80s for the last few days. Now that we have the warm weather back, the 80s stay with us through the weekend. In fact, we stay in the 80s for most of the week ahead.

HUMID WEATHER: Humidity usually comes hot weather, and that sure is the case for the next few days. You’ll notice a touch of humidity today and tomorrow. Then, it gets really humid for Sunday and Monday. We’ll have to wait until Thursday to loose the humidity.

SUNNY WEATHER: Today, despite a lot of clouds in the sky, we’ll still see some sun–enough to call the day partly sunny. In the afternoon, there will a quick shower for a spot or two. With that said, most places stay dry all day. Then, everyone is sunny and dry on Saturday.

WET WEATHER: On Sunday, we’ll have a few showers in the morning and again in the evening. Outside of those “book ends”, most of the day is dry. So, if you have outdoor plans, you still look in good shape for most of Sunday. We’ll have a rainy Monday, though. Then, we’ll have just a few showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a gray, gloomy sky all of those days.

MORE SUN: The sunny skies and 70s return on Thursday, and we stay sunny and in the 70s through next weekend, which just so happens to be the middle of October.

OCTOBER STATS: Despite all the warm weather across your 7-day forecast, we often have highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s this time of year. Sunrise is around 7:10 A.M. and the sunset is around 6:40 P.M.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson