Supply drive to benefit recovery efforts in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The York Spanish-American Center is doing its part to help the people of Puerto Rico, as the island recovers from back-to-back hurricane strikes.

People at the center held a food drive, collecting non perishable food items and water, as well as clothing, diapers, baby formula and insect repellent. Volunteers packed up those donations on Friday. A volunteer whose parents founded the center says support from the community has been overwhelming.

"It's been beyond incredible," said Delma Rivera. "We closed up the center and got calls there were more things coming, so we reopened the center and we have continued to get financial donations."

All of the donations will be driven to Philadelphia before they're taken to Puerto Rico next week.