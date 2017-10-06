Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event raises $120,000 to benefit victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, human trafficking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- Over 400 walkers helped raise $120,000 at this year’s Walk a Mile in Her Shoes in the City of York to benefit victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking.

Participants, donning women's shoes, walked approximately a mile to raise awareness and funds for YWCA's ACCESS York and Victim Assistance Center and Still Waters (Hanover). According to the release, the money raised will help the organization provide counseling, legal services, emergency shelter, housing and community education in York County.

“It’s really the men in our community driving the success of this event,” says Jean Treuthart, CEO of YWCA York. “They come up with creative ways to get donations and they are passionate about this cause. It is really great to see so many come out and support our victim services and they know that every dollar they raise makes a difference in our community.”

This year’s event included a “Kick-Up Your Heels” pre-party, a proclamation by the York County Board of Commissioners of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, YWCA York’s Temple Guard performance and finished on Beaver Street in the City of York with a dance party, kids activities and an interactive display of how we, as bystanders, can help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.

“Many thanks is owed to everyone who helped to make this event a success including our presenting sponsor, WellSpan Health,” stated Keith Sheffer, Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Chair and Director of Loan Administration with York Traditions Bank. “They have been a great partner throughout the organizing of this event and really understand what a difference these funds make in our community.”